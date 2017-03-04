4 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: UPDF Soldier Shot Dead in Fight With M-23 Rebels

By Robert Muhereza

Kisoro — One UPDF soldier was shot dead while another sustained minor injuries in a cross fire as the army and Uganda Wildlife Authority security officials repulsed M-23 rebels that attempted to cross into Uganda at Sabinyo in Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Kisoro District on Tuesday.

The head of the district security committee, also the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Shafique Ssekandi, identified the deceased UPDF soldier as Lance Corporal David Ojuna and the injured as John Busoborwa.

According to Mr Ssekandi, the incident happened at around 3pm on Tuesday. Three M-23 rebels were arrested and another one shot dead during the gun fight.

He said on Thursday that the body of the deceased soldier was to be transported to his home for burial, while the deceased M23 rebel was buried in the Kisoro Municipality cemetery.

He added that the captured M-23 rebels have been handed over to the UPDF Second Division headquarters in Mbarara Municipality.

