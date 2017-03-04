Uganda: MAK Changes Criteria for Admission to Law Course

Kampala — Makerere University insists pre-entry exams shall be the sole criteria for admission of students on government scholarship to the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) course instead of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE). Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, the university's academic registrar, said: "The A-Level results and other relevant qualifications will determine eligibility to sit the pre-entry exams. The government sponsorship shall be awarded on merit based on grades obtained at the pre-entry exams."

Makerere like all public universities in the country has been using UACE results for admission to all courses. But Mr Namoah says the decision on pre-entry exams was reached after analysing the causes of failure rates at the Law school.

"It was noted that pre-entry examination would yield significant improvement in predictability. An analysis of LLB results over the years attributed the poor performance to poor comprehension, communication and analytical skills," the letter observes.

The decision was reached in 2012 after Makerere University Council approved the policy and requested the university management to inform the ministry of Education on how students for the Law course shall be selected based on results obtained in pre-entry exams.

For one to qualify to sit the pre-entry exams, one is required to possess an O-Level certificate and must have obtained at least 15 points at A-Level. The female students will still enjoy their advantage 1.5 points. Other groups that will be considered include diploma holders with a Second Class-Upper, persons with disabilities, sports scheme, graduates and mature age applicants. A fee of Shs80,000 will be charged for each student who sits the pre-entry exams.

Last month, the Uneb executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo, dismissed justification for the pre-entry exams, arguing that they added no value to a candidate who has already passed UACE exams.

But as it turns out, other institutions are already contemplating introducing pre-entry examinations with Makerere University pushing to extend it to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery course.

On average, Makerere University has been receiving more than 2,000 applicants for the pre-entry exams and yet the university can only admit 300 students per year.