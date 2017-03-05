Kenya: Reports of 'My Secret Foreign Accounts' Are Malicious - Kalonzo

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports linking him a secret foreign accounts through his foundation, terming it a ploy by the government to dent his image because of his presidential ambitions.

Addressing public rallies at Kinna and Garba- Tulla trading centres in Isiolo County on Saturday, Kalonzo termed the reports as "malicious, false and baseless" and a strategy by the Jubilee administration to dent his chances of clinching the NASA presidential ticket.

He said the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation, which has so far benefitted more than 2,000 students from less privileged backgrounds throughout Kenya, operates above board.

"These people have just realized that Kalonzo is becoming more and more popular. This is just a strategy to derail my chances to be the NASA presidential candidate. It is bound to fail," he said, without giving specific answers sought by the NGOs Coordination Board which is investigating a foreign currency account associated with him--through his foundation.

The board said it had written to its officials seeking information about the foreign account which, it says, was opened in contravention of the NGOs Co-ordination Act.

But Musyoka claims the report was quickly disseminated to the press without him having been informed first. Capital FM News has however, seen a letter addressed to the Foundation which was dated March 1, two days before the matter was widely publicized in local media.

The Wiper leader paraded a young man from Kinna village, a Mt. Kenya University student who has been a direct beneficiary of the Foundation.

"You see this young man here? He is benefitting from the Foundation, but instead of Jubilee helping such young people, it is busy stealing from public coffers," said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo who is hoping to be nominated for the presidency under the National Super Alliance (NASA) is the Trustee and Patron of the Foundation while his wife Pauline is listed as the Trustee and Chairperson. The third official is named as Martha Mulwa--the Treasurer.

In addition, the letter said, 'the foreign currency account has been opened and is being operated in contravention of Section 12 (4) of the NGOs Co-ordination Act No. 19 of 1990, and clause 10 of the Terms and Conditions attached to the certificate of registration."

In the letter dated March 1, the board's Executive Director Fazul Mahamed wants the foundation to disclose within 14 days the source of funds into the account and projects they were intended for.

It has threatened unspecified legal action against the foundation if it fails to comply within the next two weeks.

Specifically, the board is accusing the foundation of "receiving donations both in cash and in kind from foreign donors" whose identities are not revealed in its Audited Accounts.