5 March 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mujuru Can't Have That Party, Says Politician

Tagged:

Related Topics

A little-known politician, Amos Chiseri has claimed that former vice-president Joice Mujuru stole the name of a political outfit he formed over two decades ago.

Mujuru last Friday formed the National People's Party (NPP), ending a bitter wrangle over the control of Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) with Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and others.

But in a fresh headache for Mujuru, Chiseri -- who claims to be president and founder of NPP -- has emerged from nowhere to claim ownership of the name.

"Let me categorically clarify that National People's Party was formed in 1994 and joined a coalition with [Edgar] Tekere's ZUM [Zimbabwe Unity Movement] in the 1995 elections.

"The party was never dissolved and we have no plans to fold up in the near future," Chiseri said in a statement.

"The new move by Mai Mujuru is shocking as she is well aware of our existence. Taking our name without even consulting us was a deliberate malicious move, which will not go unchallenged."

He claimed the NPP was in the process of making overtures to political parties in the Coalition of Democrats (Code) with the intention of joining a coalition ahead of the 2018 plebiscite.

Chiseri said his outfit also had a scheduled meeting with MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai in a bid to join a coalition of opposition parties.

"Mai Mujuru's stunt compromises our party in these coalition talks. We are giving Mai Mujuru and her team 14 days to find a new name or we drag them to the courts," he threatened.

"We advise our party members and partners to remain focused and not to be shaken by these machinations by our detractors which are aimed at destabilising our party."

However, Mujuru's NPP said the party verified with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that no other party was registered in that name.

"We checked with ZEC [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] to find out if any political party had registered itself with that name with the intention to contest elections," NPP spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire said.

"Our search showed no party did. If there is anyone with a query, they are free to approach the courts and show cause."

Zimbabwe has over 50 political parties and some of them have never participated in elections, amid suspicions that they are formed by the Central Intelligence Organisation to confuse voters.

Zimbabwe

Mujuru Outwits Gumbo, Mutasa

Former vice-president, Joice Mujuru has presented herself as a shrewd political strategist by changing the name of her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.