5 March 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Another Vabvuwi Group Emerges

Mufudzi Wakanaka, a 14-piece choral ensemble, is on the verge of taking their compositions to the studio as they move to professionalise their calling.

The all-men gospel choir consists of United Methodist church members from Hatifled and Msasa Park.

Speaking to The Standard Style, the group's marketing and communications representative Blessing Mandabva said when the songs are recorded, it would help in taking the messages to the whole nation.

"The establishment was meant to work in churches, schools, social settings and different community settings to preach the gospel in both urban and rural areas through the use of music," he said.

"The group also targets non-Christian communities in Zimbabwe, regionally and internationally so recording the songs will help us spread the message."

The eight songs which will be released later this month include Introduction, Nhasi Ngatimutondere, Huvepo Hwamwari Huripano, Ndinoshamiswa Kwazvo, Tiende Kudenga, Wagadzira Nhasi, Ngatiende Vadikani and Patyo Nemchinjiko.

Mandabva said that they were ready to spread their wings from performing at different church functions.

"All the members have gained a lot of experience in singing gospel music in church events in our church," he said.

"Our calling is to work with all the churches in Zimbabwe, the government, non-governmental organisations, local authorities and other social partners to give hope to Christians and non-Christians through inspirational gospel music."

Mandabva also added that their aim was to take their music to the people even at small family events including tombstone unveilings, weddings, memorial services and funerals among others.

