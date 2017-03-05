Zimbabwe: 'Jovial and Upbeat' Mugabe Back From Singapore

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has returned from Singapore where he had gone for a "scheduled medial review".

Mugabe, who was accompanied by his daughter, Bona Chikore, arrived at the Harare International airport shortly after 6am Sunday.

The state broadcaster, ZBC, said the 93 year old leader looked "upbeat and jovial" as he "took some time to chat with his two deputies Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, and proceeded to acknowledge the presence of service chiefs before taking his leave".

Mugabe's return came two days after NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and his reporter Richard Chidza were arrested for publishing a story about the being in "bad shape". The two were charged with insulting the president.

Ahead of their arrest, Mugabe's spokesperson, George Charamba, told the state media that the president's medical trip had been "scheduled".

Mugabe's choice of Singapore ahead of local hospitals has come under attack from Zimbabweans who feel that his habit is confirmation that he is fully aware of the local institutions' inadequacies.