5 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Jovial and Upbeat' Mugabe Back From Singapore

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has returned from Singapore where he had gone for a "scheduled medial review".

Mugabe, who was accompanied by his daughter, Bona Chikore, arrived at the Harare International airport shortly after 6am Sunday.

The state broadcaster, ZBC, said the 93 year old leader looked "upbeat and jovial" as he "took some time to chat with his two deputies Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, and proceeded to acknowledge the presence of service chiefs before taking his leave".

Mugabe's return came two days after NewsDay editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and his reporter Richard Chidza were arrested for publishing a story about the being in "bad shape". The two were charged with insulting the president.

Ahead of their arrest, Mugabe's spokesperson, George Charamba, told the state media that the president's medical trip had been "scheduled".

Mugabe's choice of Singapore ahead of local hospitals has come under attack from Zimbabweans who feel that his habit is confirmation that he is fully aware of the local institutions' inadequacies.

Zimbabwe

Tsvangirai Defies Armed Cops

A truck-load of armed riot police reportedly swooped on MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's scheduled private meeting with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.