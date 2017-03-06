5 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kemen Disqualified From #BBNaija

By Jayne Augoye

Kemen, one of the Big Brother Naija #BBNaija housemates has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series.

He was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate Tboss while she was asleep.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before performing the act on Saturday night.

This happened after he recently expressed his feelings for another housemate Uriel.

