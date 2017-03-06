6 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Return of Insecurity Looms in Karamoja

By Steven Ariong

Moroto — The UPDF 3rd Division commander in Karamoja, Brig Dick Olum last Thursday expressed fear over suspected rearmament in the sub-region.

Speaking at a cross border peace meeting between the Turkana and Karimojong pastoralists in Moroto District, Brig Olum said the threats follow a surge in the number of illegal guns the army is collecting from locals compared to the previous years.

In the last five years, he said, the army could complete a month without recovering any gun. Currently, according to Brig Olum the UPDF recovers up to three guns monthly.

"It's time again to step up operations because we suspect something is going in a wrong direction that might take us back where we picked Karamoja from," Brig Olum said, adding that he suspects the guns to be coming into the region through the porous borders of Kenya and South Sudan.

On December 19, 2002, President Museveni launched the Karamoja disarmament programme in Moroto to bring about peace in the sub-region. The minister in charge of Karamoja affairs, Mr Moses Kizige, who was the chief guest at the peace meeting, demanded that the Kenyan government disarms its Turkana pastoralists.

Mr Kizige advised Kenya to stop pleading with the armed Turkana but use reasonable force like what the Ugandan government employed to collect guns in Karamoja.

"It will be very difficult to maintain peace along the border of Kenya and Uganda if we don't disarm the Turkanas," he said.

However, the Turkana County governor, Mr Josephat Nanok, said the Kenya government launched registration of all illegal guns that are in the hands of civilians.

"We are moving forward as Kenya to ensure that we emulate what the Uganda government did," he said.

