Kenya: Gang Hijacks Thika Bus, Robs Passengers

A Thika-bound bus was on Saturday night hijacked by a gang of eight men, who robbed passengers of their valuables.

The gang boarded the Kenya Mpya bus at Kasarani area in Nairobi posing as passengers.

They started robbing the passengers on Kenyatta Road near Thika town and threatened to stab those who attempted to resist.

The commotion caught the attention of some revellers, who were in a restaurant near the scene.

"We rushed to the scene and found the robbers had fled. The passengers were robbed and some were injured by the robbers," said Alphonse Njoroge, one of the revellers.

Juja police commander Patricia Nasio confirmed the incident and said the robbery is being investigated by Kasarani police.