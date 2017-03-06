6 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Western Cape Top Cop Back in Dock in Corruption Case

Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused, who are at the centre of a corruption case, are expected back in the dock in the High Court on Monday.

Lamoer and three brigadiers - Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender - together with businessman Salim Dawjee, face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

They are all out on bail.

The high-ranking officers allegedly received cash and expensive gifts from Dawjee in exchange for special treatment.

Pre-trial proceedings in the matter are expected to continue on Monday.

Issues around a provisional restraint order had previously held up proceedings, but have since been cleared up.

Lamoer was appointed to the post in November 2010, and retired in November 2015.

