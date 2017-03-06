South Africa: ANCYL Man in Court Over Racist Insult and Assault Claims

6 March 2017

The assault trial against Western Cape ANC Youth League spokesperson Siyabulela Tom is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Tom, who is out on a warning, previously pleaded not guilty to assault and two counts of crimen injuria.

He is accused of insulting and assaulting a senior traffic officer at a roadblock in Green Point on July 27, 2016.

Last week the officer, Jeremy Minnie, testified the he felt humiliated after the incident.

"I felt hurt. I am in charge of 10 members of the roadblock unit and, as supervisor, I felt humiliated," he told the court.

Minnie testified that Tom had asked if officers were calling him a "baboon".

His recollection was that Tom went to stand in the road to block traffic before coming back to him and shoving a finger in his face.

"He said 'Fuck you. You coloured and white people think you are in charge. Jou poes. You think you are running this country'."

Tom's lawyer Nicholas Madolo said that his client had not insulted or assaulted anyone, nor claimed he was part of a political party.

He accused Minnie of dereliction of duty for not properly addressing his complaint about a police officer calling him a "bobbejaan".

