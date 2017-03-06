Kenya's vernacular radio stations are being closely monitored by government security agencies to prevent them from broadcasting inflammatory statements that could lead to violence in the August 8 general election.

The authorities have taken preventive measures based on the experience of the 2008/2009 post-election violence when vernacular radio stations were accused of fanning inter-ethnic hatred that formed the foundation for the violence.

While the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has launched a campaign to encourage responsible reporting during the elections, media owners have raised concern that the government is seeking to curtail freedom of the media and free speech.

The CA has developed mechanisms to monitor and punish media houses that broadcast hate speech ahead of the elections.

The CA director-general Francis Wangusi expressed concern that the multiplicity of media outlets -- both mainstream print and electronic as well as social media -- have the potential to promote inter-ethnic tension, which if not constructively managed could destabilise the country.

"While we recognise that the Constitution provides for freedom of expression, we are seeking collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that we maintain peace during the electioneering period," said Mr Wangusi.

He said the tremendous growth of media outlets poses a challenge with the number of television stations currently standing at 60 up from 14 during the 2013 elections, and FM radio stations ballooning to 139.

However, media owners have raised concern that the government is planning to censor the media and limit freedom of speech ahead of the election.

At a stakeholders meeting held in Nairobi on February 27, media owners sought assurance from the authorities that new measures to curb hate speech are not going to interfere with the independence of the media. The meeting was also attended by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission , the Media Council of Kenya and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

However, Mr Wangusi assured media owners that CA will not interfere with the editorial policy of media houses, but he urged media owners to delink ownership from editorial independence.

Political tension has been on the rise after the last mass voter registration, which ended on February 14, as the ruling Jubilee Party and the opposition National Super Alliance embarking on early campaigns and attacking each other.

A survey by the BBC last April showed that hate speech was broadcast by vernacular stations when the opposition staged a month-long street protest to oust the former IEBC commissioners.

The biggest culprits were listeners who called in to express their opinions for and against the former IEBC commissioners.