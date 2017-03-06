Nigeria: We Won't Leave PDP Structure for Sheriff - Adeyeye

Spokesman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said yesterday that the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led committee of the party has nothing to do with purported registration of an Advanced PDP.
Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday, said the committee had no plans to abandon the PDP structure for Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.
"We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP is not in any way involved in the plans to register any party by the name APDP or any other party for that matter.
"We, however, acknowledge and recognize the rights of party members to seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams which is an inalienable right guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
"We also wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that the national caretaker committee is holding leadership power in the party in trust for the millions of party faithful who instituted the committee at the national convention.