6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Won't Leave PDP Structure for Sheriff - Adeyeye

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

Spokesman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said yesterday that the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led committee of the party has nothing to do with purported registration of an Advanced PDP.

Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday, said the committee had no plans to abandon the PDP structure for Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

"We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker ‎Committee of the PDP is not in any way involved in the plans to register ‎any party by the name APDP or any other party for that matter.

"We, however, acknowledge and recognize the rights of party members to ‎seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams which is ‎an inalienable right guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal ‎Republic of Nigeria.

"We also wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that the ‎national caretaker committee is holding leadership power in the party in ‎trust for the millions of party faithful who instituted the committee at the national convention.

Nigeria

I Didn't Reject UK Offer to Rescue Chibok Girls - Former President

The office of the former President Goodluck Jonathan has refuted claims that the last administration rejected an offer… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.