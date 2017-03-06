Nigeria: We Won't Leave PDP Structure for Sheriff - Adeyeye

Spokesman of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said yesterday that the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led committee of the party has nothing to do with purported registration of an Advanced PDP.

Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday, said the committee had no plans to abandon the PDP structure for Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.

"We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker ‎Committee of the PDP is not in any way involved in the plans to register ‎any party by the name APDP or any other party for that matter.

"We, however, acknowledge and recognize the rights of party members to ‎seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams which is ‎an inalienable right guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal ‎Republic of Nigeria.

"We also wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that the ‎national caretaker committee is holding leadership power in the party in ‎trust for the millions of party faithful who instituted the committee at the national convention.