6 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Olusegun Obasanjo At 80 - African Icon, Global Treasure

opinion By Greg Mills

Olusegun Obasanjo, retired general and former president, turned 80 on Sunday. To commemorate the occasion, the presidential library bearing his name was opened in his home town the previous day, drawing current and former presidents from across Africa. There is much to celebrate in the great man's life, which spans the history of independent Africa. By GREG MILLS.

"When I was a boy," says Olusegun Obasanjo in answer to my question as to how he ended up in the military, "my father said to me upon returning from the fields one day, 'You need to get an education'. I wanted to become a motor mechanic, like a relative of my father's, which was seen as a skilled profession. But, instead, I went to school, and the rest," he grins, "is history."

Some history. And it's still being made.

The short version is that Obasanjo served twice as Nigeria's head of state: First, as a military ruler from 1976, assuming power after Murtala Mohammed's assassination: second, as a democratically elected president from 1999 to 2007.

The longer version concerns his role in democratising the country, handing over power to a civilian government in 1979 after three years in charge. He also...

