6 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Justice Minister and Buganda Premier Nkangi Dead

By Nelson Bwire and Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Former Justice Minister and Buganda Katikkiro (prime minister) Joash Mayanja Nkangi has died, his daughter Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi confirmed to Daily Monitor.

Nkangi has been, for some time, undergoing treatment for pneumonia pending transfer to India for further treatment, according to a family spokesperson.

"On February 19, we realised that he was in a lot of inexplicable pain, so we rushed him to the hospital. Until this week, we didn't really know what the extent of the damage was. The doctors said it was pneumonia. However, on Sunday, my father took a turn for the worse. An oncologist was called in and on Monday, we learnt that dad is seriously ill," Ms Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi, said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Nkangi retired in 2014 following an illustrious public service career lasting more than 50 years.

At the age of 80, he was still at the helm of Uganda Land Commission.

He had previously served as Finance minister, Attorney General and Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister. He was Buganda Katikkiro at the time of the 1966 crisis.

