South Africa: Queen Con - Bathabile Dlamini, the Face of the ANC's Future

analysis

Under ordinary circumstances, there would be no reason for us to mention Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and struggle giant Ahmed Kathrada in the same sentence. On Sunday, they both featured on the news agenda as Dlamini had a public meltdown over the social grants crisis and news broke that Kathrada was recovering from brain surgery. These two people epitomise the ANC of the past and the present. One stood at the side of South Africa's first president and the other has taken it upon herself to choose South Africa's next president. One dedicated his life to the struggle for human rights; the other is putting the lives of over 17 million vulnerable people at risk - because she can. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

At 11:03 pm on Saturday night, the Government Communication and Information Service issued a media alert on behalf of the Department of Social Development that a media briefing on the social grants payments system would be held on Sunday morning at 9am.

"The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini, will brief members of the media on progress regarding the institutionalisation of the social grants payment system within the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beyond the...