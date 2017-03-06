6 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Queen Con - Bathabile Dlamini, the Face of the ANC's Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Ranjeni Munusamy

Under ordinary circumstances, there would be no reason for us to mention Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and struggle giant Ahmed Kathrada in the same sentence. On Sunday, they both featured on the news agenda as Dlamini had a public meltdown over the social grants crisis and news broke that Kathrada was recovering from brain surgery. These two people epitomise the ANC of the past and the present. One stood at the side of South Africa's first president and the other has taken it upon herself to choose South Africa's next president. One dedicated his life to the struggle for human rights; the other is putting the lives of over 17 million vulnerable people at risk - because she can. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

At 11:03 pm on Saturday night, the Government Communication and Information Service issued a media alert on behalf of the Department of Social Development that a media briefing on the social grants payments system would be held on Sunday morning at 9am.

"The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini, will brief members of the media on progress regarding the institutionalisation of the social grants payment system within the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beyond the...

South Africa

Simbine Makes History, Runs Fastest 100m in SA

Akani Simbine made history on the track in Tshwane, Clarence Munyai smashed a long-standing national junior record and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.