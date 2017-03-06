Nigeria: NIMET to Make 2017 Rainfall Prediction Public

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is set to release its annual seasonal rainfall prediction for 2017 next week.

The Head, Corporate Affairs of the agency, Mrs. Eva Azinge told our correspondent on the phone that the agency has completed arrangement to release technical details in the second week of March.

She also clarified that the 2017 raining season won't be starting by the second week of March as earlier reported but, the exact period will be released by the agency in the second week of March.

The Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) provides relevant meteorological information, forecasts, advisory and early warnings to ensure informed decisions in all climate and weather-sensitive sectors of the economy.

Prediction in 2016 showed that the rainy season would be characterised by "late on-set, early cessation and lower-than-normal rainfall in many parts of the country, especially in the northernmost parts."

Analyst say delayed rainfall may still occur in 2017 as the pattern hasn't changed significantly.

It was based on the anticipated delayed rainfall in 2017 that the runway repairs at the Abuja airport is scheduled to commence on March 8 to April 17 as the raining season is not expected to begin heavily until mid April.