6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NIMET to Make 2017 Rainfall Prediction Public

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chris Agabi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is set to release its annual seasonal rainfall prediction for 2017 next week.

The Head, Corporate Affairs of the agency, Mrs. Eva Azinge told our correspondent on the phone that the agency has completed arrangement to release technical details in the second week of March.

She also clarified that the 2017 raining season won't be starting by the second week of March as earlier reported but, the exact period will be released by the agency in the second week of March.

The Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) provides relevant meteorological information, forecasts, advisory and early warnings to ensure informed decisions in all climate and weather-sensitive sectors of the economy.

Prediction in 2016 showed that the rainy season would be characterised by "late on-set, early cessation and lower-than-normal rainfall in many parts of the country, especially in the northernmost parts."

Analyst say delayed rainfall may still occur in 2017 as the pattern hasn't changed significantly.

It was based on the anticipated delayed rainfall in 2017 that the runway repairs at the Abuja airport is scheduled to commence on March 8 to April 17 as the raining season is not expected to begin heavily until mid April.

Nigeria

Senate Investigates Widespread Fraud in Oil & Gas Industry

The Joint Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream, Upstream) and Gas at the weekend said it had uncovered a large… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.