6 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abaji Gets New NYSC Lodge

By Abubkar Sadiq Isah

The Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, on Thursday commissioned the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge in the area.

Ajiya, said the welfare of corps members serving in the area council was top on his priorities.

He said the new lodge was for only female corps members serving in the area in order to decongest the old lodge, especially at the peak of the heat period.

He noted that since he resumed office, he had gone round to discover the challenges corps members serving in the area have been facing, saying "apart from the congestion at the old lodge, the environment is not conducive for the corps members serving here," he said.

He said the council was making arrangements to refurbish the male corps members' lodge.

"Apart from that, we suppose to know that corps members are servants of the nation, as we have to do all our possible best to ensure that their welfare is given priority, " he added.

Also speaking, the NYSC zonal inspector in the area, Prince Joseph Andy Kusaba, thanked the council chairman for providing a befitting structure for the female corps members in the area.

On his part, the NYSC Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), in the area, Zakari Mohammed Inuwa, commended the chairman for providing a structure for the female corps members, saying the chairman has always been prompt in paying corps members' monthly allowance.

