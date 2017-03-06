6 March 2017

South Africa: Cricket - Flexible Proteas Continue to Find Fluidity Ahead of Champions Trophy

By Antoinette Muller

Fewer no balls, bowling teams out and a batting line-up that more often than not delivers in crunch situations - these are all the boxes South Africa are ticking ahead of the Champions Trophy. It's no wonder captain AB de Villiers believes in his heart that the team can go on and win it - not that he'd make a silly statement like that, of course. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Played 38, won 25, lost 12. That is South Africa's record in one-day cricket since they lost the 2015 World Cup semi-final. No other team has a better win-loss ration than them in that time period.

It's a pretty good effort considering the side has had to contend with all sorts of disturbances, from one of their key bowlers Kolpaking off to their coach being told he'll have to reapply for his job at the end of their tour to England.

It's no surprise, then, that captain AB de Villiers is feeling pretty chipper as the Champion's Trophy looms.

"I felt ready for the Champions Trophy before this tour but this was a really good test for us. I truly believe we are ready," De Villiers said after South Africa sealed...

