Nigeria: Buhari Calls Obasanjo, Bello From London

Abuja and Lokoja — President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday called former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, from his medical vacation in London.

While the president called Obasanjo to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he merely called to interact with Bello.

A statement issued in Abuja Sunday night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said: "In a phone call from London, where he is convalescing, President Buhari told the former military ruler (1976 to 1979) and democratically elected president (1999 to 2007) that a time like this provides opportunity to reflect on Obasanjo's invaluable roles and contributions to the unity and cohesion of Nigeria, the brotherhood of all Africans, as well as peace and amity over the globe."

He said Buhari described the former president as "a true citizen of the world".

Recalling their days in the military, President Buhari said: "Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold."

Adesina said Obasanjo wished Buhari good health, saying he stood together with him in prayers, so that he could return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country.

While speaking with Bello, President Buhari said he was returning soon to continue the project of fixing Nigeria after a time of rest in London.

THISDAY gathered that during the conversation, two men paid compliments to one another on what they had done in office.

Governor Bello would be the second governor President Buhari would speak with after his discussion with Governor Ganduje of Kano State.

The president had also been reported to have spoken with the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, who recently lost his wife and with foreign leaders, including President Donald Trump of the United States, Moroccan leader, King Mohammed VI and African Union chairperson, President Alpha Conde of Guinea.

The phone conversation which happened in Lagos on the governor's trip back from President Obasanjo's 80th birthday celebrations which lasted for minutes, was in the presence of the speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, a few other members of the House, commissioners and other top government functionaries.

The president, who thanked the governor for his support and his leadership qualities, told him that he was observing rest and would return very soon to continue his assignment of providing purposeful leadership for the nation.

President: "Governor Yahaya Bello, I am impressed by your leadership qualities, what you are doing in Kogi State and all your prayers and support for me and Nigeria. I am resting here and will soon return home to continue our project of fixing Nigeria," the governor was quoted as saying in a press statement made available by the Director-General of the governor's Media Team. Responding, Governor Bello was quoted as saying: "Nigeria has won respect globally because of your integrity and the anti-graft war that has been hugely successful.

"We are praying for you. Kogites and Nigerians are solidly behind your administration as we continue to wish you sound health and the grace of Allah."