Nigeria: I Don't Have Hand in Labour Party Crisis - Omo-Agege

Abuja — Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central senatorial district in the Senate, on Sunday said he had no hand in the crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP).

According to him, the current leadership crisis was not instigated by him as rumoured by some aggrieved members of the party, adding that the behaviour and actions of the sacked National Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Salam, was responsible for the problem of the party.

A statement signed by the Senior Legislative Aide to Senator Omo- Agege, Prince Efe Duku, which was made available to journalists in Abuja said: "Sequel to resolutions reached last Monday by the head of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, Atare Bobo Adou, is now the acting National Chairman of LP, while Akingbade Oyelekan is the acting National Secretary. We also know that the NEC suspended/removed Salam from office as the chairman of the party.

"NEC also suspended some other officials of the party. We know too that over 15 (of the about 22) members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party endorsed the said decisions of the NEC. These are facts."

The statement added that blaming Omo-Agege for the collective decisions taken by over 15 members of NWC only emphasises Salam's poor leadership in LP.

"Let it be very clear that Omo-Agege did not instigate the division in LP. It is Salam's very questionable and poor leadership methods that had thrown LP into this factional crisis.

"Indeed, Salam persistently prevailed on Omo-Agege to dissuade the NEC members from removing him as LP's national chairman. However, Omo-Agege could not do that because the NEC members were determined to clean the party, particularly given the allegations against Salam.

"We note that it was particularly difficult for Omo-Agege to save Salam because we believe he (Salam) places his personal interests above party interests. His chairmanship of LP was characterised by serious injustices to candidates of the party," it said.

The senator further stated that LP's candidate's election petitions across the country were arbitrarily withdrawn because they could not afford to give bribes, saying Salam once personally threatened to withdraw Omo-Agege's election petition from the election tribunal in Asaba (after the 2015 general election) because he refused to be blackmailed to satisfy Salam's personal desires.

According to the statement, "Salam ran a party that was always bent on sacrificing the party's interests on the altar of troubling and greedy demands. These particularly made it rather difficult to stop the NEC's responsible and bold move to clean the party.

"Therefore, we make bold to state that Omo-Agege could not help Salam to remain because Salam's leadership of the arty is tainted. A wise leader will show restraint at this time. It is therefore important to advise Salam to face the crisis in LP as an adult."