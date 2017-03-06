Uganda: Woman Accuses Special Forces of Theft, Kidnap

The force service charged with securing President Museveni has strongly denied accusations that its officers robbed a woman and then kidnapped her relatives, writes BAKER BATTE LULE.

Forced into hiding, a mother of two has accused officers from the Special Forces Command of stealing her money and orchestrating the disappearance of her two sisters.

Rose Karungi, 25, told us on February 26 that SFC officers raided her home in Kapeeka in the central district of Nakaseke and took away her two sisters. Speaking from her hideout in Kampala, Karungi said her sisters, 18-year-old Ann Maria Turinawe and 16-year-old Safia Naturinda, were taken to force her (Karungi) out of hiding.

"They said if I don't come out, they will even take my two children who are currently staying with our casual labourer, Donosio Tugwirukangirwa," said a teary Karungi, who is also heavily pregnant.

SOLDIER'S DAUGHTER

Karungi's story is a rollercoaster of sorts with twists and turns. She says her father, UPDF Major George Nkayagwa, was killed in an LRA attack in Kitgum district in 2004. Her mother, Jane Kabadaki, had died in 2001, while giving birth to Safia.

"After our father died, I dropped out of school in order to look after my two sisters who were still very young. We stayed near Mubende barracks where I joined a music group that composed songs for the NRM and President Museveni," Karungi said.

It is this musical talent that brought her to Kampala in 2011. She ended up renting a house near the army barracks in Mbuya, the soldier's daughter easily schmoozing with the army men.

"One day, a soldier friend advised me to leave Mbuya because something bad was about to happen; he told me that he wanted to warn senior officers but he feared for his life," Karungi told The Observer. "I told this story to another soldier who put me in touch with another officer from the SFC, who I told the story but somehow he dismissed it."

That story had been forgotten when, in March 2013, armed men attacked Mbuya barracks. All of a sudden, the SFC soldier reportedly came looking for Karungi.

"After retelling the story, he secured for me an appointment with Afande Muhoozi [Kainerugaba, former SFC commander) who I met at Serena hotel in Kampala," Karungi said. Impressed, Muhoozi reportedly offered to get Karungi a house. She said Muhoozi's aide de camp, a one Kashakamba, was her contact person and coordinator of the house search along Entebbe road. The house never came. Instead she got Shs 6 million and a unipot in SFC's barracks at Banga, Nakiwogo, in Entebbe.

She used the Shs 6m to start trading in matoke and Irish potatoes, supplying mostly to Nakawa market. As her business expanded, Karungi was advised by an SFC soldier to buy land and build a house and relocate from the barracks. This soldier offered to even take her around to different plots on sale. She said she liked one plot in Garuga worth about Shs 12m.

"On March 14, 2015, I was called [from Nakawa market] to come to the barracks so that we go and buy the plot," Karungi said.

She claims that on reaching the barracks, she was instead surrounded by about eight SFC soldiers who grabbed her bag with Shs 17,008,000 and two phones, and threw her out of the barracks.

She lodged an assault and theft case at Nakiwogo police station under file number, SDRE08/14/03/2015.

She also continued to pursue the SFC hierarchy for help, but she says she was frustrated in every attempt.

"One time Afande Don Nabasa [acting SFC commander] invited me to his office and asked me to leave his soldiers alone and I go back to my village," Karungi said.

She said another SFC officer, a one Nabimanya, also told her to back off: "He told me that according to his investigations, I didn't have Shs 17m."

OFF TO NAKASEKE

During the 2016 election campaigns, Karungi said she joined a group of NRM members from Bunyoro who went to State House Entebbe. She had hoped to use the visit to talk to the president about her tribulations. But she was spotted, tucked away, and later escorted out and warned never to return.

Since then, she relocated from Entebbe to Nakaseke, because she was being trailed by army spies. Recently, on the advice of an SFC friend, Karungi told her story to CBS radio's Sekanyolya programme. She claims that after the story aired on CBS, her troubles worsened.

"They came looking for me saying I want to cost them their jobs by going to the media. Good thing I got information and I was able to go into hiding before they could kidnap me," Karungi said.

She added: "I don't know what they want from me, all I want was for them to give me back my money which [they] stole. I tried reaching out to Afande Muhoozi but the telephone number he gave me is no longer on.

"I have nowhere to run to; now that my sisters', my children and my life are in danger; that's why I decided to talk to you [The Observer] so that I can regain my freedom."

NO EVIDENCE

When contacted, Col Nabasa, the acting SFC commander, admitted knowing Karungi.

"I know the woman but I'm in a meeting. Let me ask my PRO, Chris Magezi, to call you," Col Nabasa said before hanging up.

When we called, Maj Chris Magezi also acknowledged knowing the woman but said her claims were, "utter rubbish".

"That lady is either mentally disturbed or she is a fraudster. It is not true that we kidnapped her sisters or that she is in hiding. I advise her, if she has any case against any of our soldiers to forward the matter to police," Magezi said.

He said Karungi failed to provide SFC's Special Investigations Branch with relevant information that would have helped investigators.

"We are very strict on the discipline of our officers, if it is established that an officer has committed any crime, we arrest that officer and court-martial them. But in this case, we don't have any incriminating evidence against them. I think she should entrust the matter with the police for them to carry out investigations and we are willing to offer any assistance that they might need," he said.