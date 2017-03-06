Ghana celebrates its independence, attained on this day in 1957. We commemorate the 60th anniversary of the independence of the country from British colonial rule.

The day is particularly important not only for Ghana but for the whole continent. On 6 March 1957, Ghana was the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence, under the leadership of Kwame Nkrumah, ending decades of white colonial rule.

Ghana played a central role in the struggle for independence of many African countries, and its freedom gave the impetus for many African countries to fight against colonial rule. In his famous speech in 1957, Nkrumah indicated that the independence of Ghana would be meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of Africa.

Ghana has been at the forefront of the struggle against colonialism, and economic exploitation. Its first leader Nkrumah spoke of the need for African unity.

"We must unite now or perish... We must recognise that our economic independence resides in our African union and requires the same concentration upon the political achievement," Nkrumah said in his address at the founding of the OAU, Addis Ababa, 1963.

Today,we honour all those who sacrificed their lives during the struggle against colonialism.

Happy Independence Day to our Ghanaian brothers and sisters.