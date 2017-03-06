South Africa: Service Delivery Protesters Block Roads Near Midrand

Protesters blocked roads with rocks and burning tyres in Olievenhoutbosch, near Midrand, on Monday morning.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the march was organised by a group called the Concerned Residents of Olievenhoutbosch.

"They are marching for service delivery issues in the area. There have been no incidents reported as yet, however, traffic is still heavy in the area," Mahamba said.

The R55 is closed off. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said traffic in the area had come to a standstill.

Makhubela said the situation was calm.

Source: News24