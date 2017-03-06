Uganda: Logiel Family Picks Niece for Moroto Woman Seat

Moroto — The family to the former Moroto District Woman Member of Parliament Annie Logiel has fronted her niece to replace her in Parliament.

The choice of Ms Stella Atyang came after the Electoral Commission released a road map for the by-election for the vacant seat.

Annie Logiel died last month in Denmark where she had been flown for treatment.

Mr Paul Lotyang Ngimoe the chief campaigning manger of the former MP and now heading the campaign for Ms Atyang said they chose Atyang because she will be in position to take over responsibilities of the former MP.

According to Mr Lotyang the former MP was paying fees of 106 Karimojong students from various schools and universities, a responsibility he claimed no other leader would do.

"We want Ms Stella Atyang to go and complete the projects that the late Logiel had initiated because we know that no other person will take up the responsibilities and the projects that the late Logiel had initiated, "he said.

Ms Atyang speaking to Daily Monitor, also expressed her readiness to serve the people of Moroto once elected.

Ms Atyang who holds Masters degree in microfinance said she will not change her auntie's manifesto or party.

"Am going to use the same manifesto that my aunty was using and also I will be in the same NRM party where my aunty was I will not change anything," She said.

The Electoral Commission has set April 26 as the new date for the by-election.

In a communication released to the media last week and endorsed by the EC chairperson, Mr. Simon Byabakama, the EC approved the electoral programme for the by-election and campaigns will commence on April 10th and stop on April 25.

The list of aspiring candidates is not yet known.