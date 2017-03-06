6 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Curtain On Voter Registration Closes Monday As IEBC Gears Up for Roll Clean-Up

Photo: Capital FM
(file photo).
By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — Monday marks the end of voter registration for the August General Election according to a gazette notice.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says the registration has been suspended to give the commission adequate time to clean up the voters' register.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati explained that the early suspension will ensure the voters' register is ready for the verification process that kicks off on May 10.

Today also is the last day of registration of diaspora voters in Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa and Burundi.

The commission, upon the closure of the Mass Voter Registration exercise two weeks ago, had a total of 19.7 million voters listed to participate in the August General Election.

