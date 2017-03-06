5 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Families Who Fled Jebel Marra Clashes Face Food Shortage

Sinar — About 2,000 families that fled various areas of Darfur's Jebel Marra to the Sinar area ten months ago face an acute shortage of food and cover.

The families fled the clashes between the government and the armed movements and fled to Sina area, which is under the control of the armed movements. are facing acute shortage of food, medicines and cover.

A number of those who fled told Radio Dabanga that since their arrival in Sina, they have not received any food aid or medicines which led to the prevalence of malnutrition among the elderly and children.

They revealed the death of two children, Mohammed Hassan Ibrahim and Nurelhuda Saleh Abakar, due to diarrhoea and vomiting.

They have appealed the humanitarian organisations to speed up provision of food and medicines to them.

