Sudanese Agricultural Students Still On Strike

Khartoum — A strike by students of the Faculty of Agricultural Studies at Sudan University of Science and Technology in Khartoum has entered its second month after students were expelled from the boarding house of the university without any signs indicating that the university administration will resolve the crisis.

The students have called for the provision of adequate residences and the creation of an appropriate university environment as conditions for ending their strike and continuing the educational process in the faculty.

The students have revealed that about 200 students are now living in the female students' hostel and the mosque of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Sudan in a bad situation.

The students have expressed their discontent with the university administration ignoring their demands as the examinations in various university complexes will begin on Sunday.

They said that the university administration has not informed them of the postponement of exams in spite of the complete halt to study at the faculty for more than a month.