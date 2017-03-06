5 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudanese Agricultural Students Still On Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — A strike by students of the Faculty of Agricultural Studies at Sudan University of Science and Technology in Khartoum has entered its second month after students were expelled from the boarding house of the university without any signs indicating that the university administration will resolve the crisis.

The students have called for the provision of adequate residences and the creation of an appropriate university environment as conditions for ending their strike and continuing the educational process in the faculty.

The students have revealed that about 200 students are now living in the female students' hostel and the mosque of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Sudan in a bad situation.

The students have expressed their discontent with the university administration ignoring their demands as the examinations in various university complexes will begin on Sunday.

They said that the university administration has not informed them of the postponement of exams in spite of the complete halt to study at the faculty for more than a month.

Sudan

Hassabo Lauds Qatari Role in Boosting Development

Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state keenness to realize peace and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.