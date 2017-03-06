5 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Lauds Qatari Role in Boosting Development

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state keenness to realize peace and stability in Darfur, hailing the role of the State of Qatar in boosting the development process in the country.

This came when he received Sunday in his office at the Republican Palace the visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister for the Council of Ministers' Affairs, Ahmed bin Abdalla Al-Mahmoud, in presence of the State Minister at the Presidency and Chairman of the Office for Peace in Darfur, Majdi Khalafalla, and the Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan, Rashid bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Ne'aimi.

In a press statement, Al-Mahmoud said that the meeting has tackled a number of issues pertinent to the implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, work of the committee for the follow up of peace in Darfur and the meeting of the committee for rehabilitation and development in Darfur, scheduled to be held Monday in Khartoum.

He indicated that the meeting also touched on progress of the bilateral relations and the current positive atmospheres in Sudan and the region and the means to deal with these atmospheres,

