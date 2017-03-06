5 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Presidency Awards Nelein Order to Number of Senior Offices

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the government commitment to promote the Armed Forces.

Addressing a festival held to honor a number of retiring officers at the ranks of Lieutenant General and General Sunday, President Al-Bashir affirmed continuity of the efforts to build a strong and deterrent Armed Forces to secure the country.

He said that the Armed Forces has remained steadfast in keeping the security and stability of Sudan despite the difficult conditions and the plots woven against it.

President Al-Bashir has praised the former, current and coming commanders of the Armed Forces, stressing that the Armed Forces is able to provide the qualified commanders who will lead it.

He appreciated the efforts exerted by the retiring officers for the benefit of the Armed Forces and the homeland, affirming that they will remain honest soldiers and will serve the homeland in any position and at any time.

By the end of the festival, the President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to Lt. Gen. Yagoub Ibrahim Ismail, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Al-Hassan, Gen. Khalid Hammad Ahmed, Gen. Nasr-Eddin Awadal-Karim, and Gen. Dafalla Al-Rehaima.

