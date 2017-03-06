Nigeria: Lending Rate Rises On Cash Squeeze

Nigeria's overnight interbank lending rate climbed to 16 per cent on Friday from about 13 per cent the preceding Friday as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) debited commercial banks' accounts for dollar purchases and also issued treasury bills to mop up liquidity.

The central bank sold dollars twice last week to clear a backlog of demand for companies and private individuals to ease pressure on the naira.

Traders said the regular forex auctions and the treasury bill sales drained liquidity in the market. According to Reuters, the money market opened with a cash deficit of about N2.3 billion on Friday, compared with a deficit of N45.64 billion the preceding week.

The central bank on Friday offered to sell about N40 billion naira in treasury bills to further tighten liquidity.

"The tight liquidity is designed to curb demand for dollar," one dealer said.

Traders said money market rates may continue to rise next week as the central bank increases the frequency of its dollar sale.

Meanwhile, an Afrinvest West Africa Limited report revealed that the CBN auction open market operations (OMO) bills last Monday, offering a total of N60 billion. Of the N60 billion offer, only N16.3 billion was subscribed while N15.8 billion was allotted.

The research and investment firm, in the report, stated that lesser allotment relative to subscription was tied to higher marginal rates quoted by investors. To keep liquidity in check, the CBN auctioned OMO on all days save for Wednesday.

Activity in the treasury bills market opened the week soft as investors awaited primary market auction slated for Wednesday. Accordingly, average yield steadied at 18.6 per cent from Monday to Wednesday. A total of N310.2 billion worth of treasury bills was rolled over at the auction on Wednesday, and investors continued to show strong appetite for these instruments which were all over-subscribed.

In a circular released by the Debt Management Office during the week, the minimum amount required for participation in treasury bills primary market auction (PMA) was revised upward.

"We believe this could potentially slow activities in the market," the report added.

Forex

Following the implementation of the new CBN directive the preceding week, parallel market rate appreciated to N455.00/$1 last Monday from N460.00/$1 the previous Friday. The local unit further improved to N450/$1 on Tuesday as the CBN continued its intervention to the official market to fulfil bids for Personal and Business Travel Allowance, School fees as well as Medical and Tourism Allowance. Interestingly, this trend was reversed on Friday as street rates depreciated to N450/$1 and to N460/$1 on Friday. At the official market, rates marginally improved from N305.50/$1 on Monday to N305.25/$1 on Friday.

Total value of open contracts at the FMDQ OTC FX Futures market settled at $3.96 billion similar to the prior week. The APRIL 2017 instrument remained the most subscribed. Since the introduction of the market in 2016, no instrument is yet to be fully subscribed and as such the liquidity need for which the market was created is yet to be fully realised.

"We expect official market rates to continue to trade within a tight band as the CBN sustains its intervention program, parallel market rate is however expected to pull southwards until demand and supply dynamics establishes new short term rate," it added.

Bond Market Review

Activities in the local bonds market remained soft last week as investors concentrated on shorter term money market instruments. Nonetheless, benchmark bond yields trended southward, with fair buy interest observed during the week (save for Monday when average yield rose 13 basis points (bps). Average bond yield across benchmark instruments opened the week at 16.3 per cent and had dipped to 16.2 per cent by Thursday, before settling at 16.2 per cent at the end of the week, indicating a flat week-on-week performance.

"We expect the scheduled commencement of the FGN savings bonds on March 13 2017 to deepen retail penetration and involvement in the local bonds market and also buoy activity level in the market," Afrinvest stated.

Contrary to preceding week when positive sentiment filtered across Sub-Saharan African sovereign Eurobonds, performance was mixed last week. The repricing of instruments led to an increase in yields on the Nigerian, Ghanaian and South African sovereign bond instruments whilst the Gabon, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Zambian sovereigns enjoyed buy sentiment. Nonetheless, Nigeria's FGN 2023 Eurobond remained the best performing sovereign Eurobond with a year-to-date return of 5.5 per cent.

Nigeria's 2016 GDP

The Nigerian economy contracted by 1.5 per cent in 2016, the first full-year contraction since 1991, and slightly beat the forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which initially predicted a contraction in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.8 per cent, but later revised it to 1.7 per cent. In contrast, the Nigerian economy grew by 2.8 per cent in 2015. GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week also showed that the economy shrank by 1.30 percent in the fourth quarter of last year (Q4 2016), compared to -2.26 per cent in the previous quarter.

Though the decline was less severe than the contraction in the previous quarter, it was lower than the 2.11 percent growth attained in Q4 2015. Reacting to the latest growth data from the NBS, the presidency stated that there were indications that the country was on its way out of the recession, considering the overall contraction in 2016 and the NBS data showing that the contraction in the last quarter of 2016 had slowed down. This was just as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that the country's oil output has risen to 2.1 million barrels per day (mbpd), signaling the in-roads the federal government has made in restoring peace in the Niger Delta, where attacks by militants on oil installations last year slashed Nigeria's production to 1.3mbpd. According to the NBS, in real terms, Nigeria's GDP was valued at N18.29 trillion in Q4 2016, compared to N18.53 trillion in Q4 2015. For the full year, NBS said GDP contracted by 1.51 per cent, indicating a real GDP of N67.98 trillion.

However, nominal GDP in Q4 2016 was valued at N29.29 trillion at basic prices, representing a year-on-year nominal growth of 12.97 per cent. For the entire year, aggregate nominal GDP stood at N101.59 trillion, compared to N94.14 trillion in Q4 2015. In contrast to real growth, this was 5.84 per cent higher than Q4 2015, implying that the GDP deflator increased faster than the earlier period, the NBS stated.

Dollar Sales to BDCs

The liquidity level of the foreign exchange (FX) improve last week following sale of dollars to authorised Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the country by Travelex. In all, THISDAY reported that in line with the CBN's directive, a total of 2,529 approved BDCs got $8,000 each from Travelex, for onward sales to retail customers. This amounted to a total of $20,472,000 that the currency dealers recieved. The President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, confirmed this and expressed optimism that the intervention would help improve dollar supply in the market.

"We are happy for the country because the pressure in the market has eased. But our members are not happy because we are not part of the policy because up till now our volume is still at $8,000 and our buying rate is still N381 to the dollar, which is far higher than the selling rate of the banks. We have written to the central bank, especially on the issue of rate disparity, so that people would not take advantage of the opportunity to round-trip," the ABCON president said had said.

Dollar Sales to Banks

Also, the Central Bank of Nigeria again pumped additional $350 million into the market last week. This took the total amount supplied to the market by the central bank last week alone to a total to $570 million and may further crash the value of the dollar. The move, which is part of the central bank's strategy is expected to further strengthen the value of the naira.

Already this has brought panic among traders and other market participants who are yet to recover from the losses some of them have suffered in the last two weeks owing to sharp and sudden appreciation of the naira, according to market sources.

Commenting on the development, the Acting Director, Corporate communications, Isaac Okorafor, noted that with the improving reserve levels, the central bank was determined to continuously make forex available to all genuine customers through their banks, advising those hoarding the greenback to reduce their losses by selling their dollar stock.