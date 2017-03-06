Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Support to Refugees for South Sudan

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has called for giving due concern to the issue of South Sudan State and forming a committee to make lists of the southern refugees in Sudan so that the government can set an integrated plan for solving their issues.

This came when the Vice - President chaired Sunday a meeting of the higher committee for humanitarian aid, in presence of a number of Walis (governors) of the states and officials operating in the humanitarian aid field.

Hassabo has called for easing the international efforts for improving the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

In a press statement, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Adam, said that the meeting has deliberated about a number of issues and implementation of decisions pertinent to enhancement of the humanitarian situation and the impacts of famine in South Sudan