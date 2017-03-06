5 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Support to Refugees for South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has called for giving due concern to the issue of South Sudan State and forming a committee to make lists of the southern refugees in Sudan so that the government can set an integrated plan for solving their issues.

This came when the Vice - President chaired Sunday a meeting of the higher committee for humanitarian aid, in presence of a number of Walis (governors) of the states and officials operating in the humanitarian aid field.

Hassabo has called for easing the international efforts for improving the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

In a press statement, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Adam, said that the meeting has deliberated about a number of issues and implementation of decisions pertinent to enhancement of the humanitarian situation and the impacts of famine in South Sudan

Sudan

Hassabo Lauds Qatari Role in Boosting Development

Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state keenness to realize peace and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.