5 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Discusses Amendment On Agricultural Professions Laws

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by Minister Ahmed Saad Omar, on Sunday discussed the proposed amendments to the law of the Agricore and animal production sectors professionals for 2017.

The Technical committee presided by Minister Ahmed Saad Omar, reviewed the technical and legal aspects of the law as well as the fees required against the service provided and also looked into the proposed amendments as tabled by the follow up legal committee.

The meeting underlined the need to amend some of the articles related to the higher organizational levels of the production organizations.

