Nigeria: AU Chair Phones Buhari, Prays for Quick Recovery

The chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea, on Friday called President Muhammadu Buhari on phone, to pray for his speedy recovery.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement yesterday. The AU leader's telephone conversation came two days after that of King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Buhari is currently on an extended vacation in the United Kingdom sequel to medical checkups which showed that he needed to rest further and stay there longer than originally planned. His deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been acting as president since January 19, when he left Nigeria.

The presidential spokesman quoted Conde as noting that he was calling on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU. Adesina said Conde assured President Buhari that all African leaders were with him in prayers.

He said Buhari thanked Conde for the telephone call and used the opportunity to congratulate him on his election as AU Chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Adesina said President Buhari who could not attend the AU Summit wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.

The presidential aide added that Buhari expressed confidence that Africa would witness improved political stability, security and economic growth during Conde's tenure.