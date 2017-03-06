Luanda — SCORES have been severely injured as Angolan police unleash crackdowns on protestors demanding credible elections set for the Southern African country in August.

Protesters have singled out territorial administration minister, Bornito de Sousa, amid accusations he planned to rig the polls to enhance his ascension to the deputy presidency of the country if the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) wins the polls. Because he is in charge of the voter registration process for the elections, protesters fear he could manipulate the election. Police have responded in brutal fashion, beating activists with batons and setting dogs on pro-opposition using police dogs, resulting in the injury of scores. The capital Luanda has been the scene of the protests. "The Angolan authorities are responding to peaceful protests with batons and police dogs," said Daniel Bekele, senior advocacy director at Human Rights Watch Africa. "The government needs to investigate the police crackdown on protesters and hold those responsible to account." Among the people injured are three members of the "15+2"book club whose 17 members were jailed in June 2015 after discussing democracy at a meeting. A court in Luanda convicted them in March 2016 for plotting a rebellion against government and imprisoned them for eight years. The Supreme Court ordered the group's conditional release leading to their freeing in September.

