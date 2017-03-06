5 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Reach Las Vegas Semis

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Blitzboks reached the Cup semi-finals of the Las Vegas Sevens after beating Australia 17-14 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

The Australians scored first through James Stannard, before the Blitzboks replied with a try from Ruhan Nel.

The scoreline was locked at 7-7 at half-time.

Speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi put the South Africans in the lead early in the second half, before Liam McNamara levelled matters for Australia in the 11th minute.

Rosco Speckman scored the winning try when he finished beautifully down the right wing to propel the Blitzboks into the lead in the 13th minute, before the South Africans held on for the win.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa beat Wales 21-7 to finish at top of Pool A. They had beaten Canada 24-7 and France 31-0 on Day 1.

The Blitzboks will now face hosts USA in the Cup semi-finals later on Sunday (23:44 SA time on Sunday night)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Local Poultry Industry 'Being Destroyed' by European Imports?

South Africa's chicken industry is being destroyed by a flood of cut-price exports from the European Union, claim local… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.