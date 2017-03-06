South Africa: Blitzboks Reach Las Vegas Semis

The Blitzboks reached the Cup semi-finals of the Las Vegas Sevens after beating Australia 17-14 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

The Australians scored first through James Stannard, before the Blitzboks replied with a try from Ruhan Nel.

The scoreline was locked at 7-7 at half-time.

Speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi put the South Africans in the lead early in the second half, before Liam McNamara levelled matters for Australia in the 11th minute.

Rosco Speckman scored the winning try when he finished beautifully down the right wing to propel the Blitzboks into the lead in the 13th minute, before the South Africans held on for the win.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa beat Wales 21-7 to finish at top of Pool A. They had beaten Canada 24-7 and France 31-0 on Day 1.

The Blitzboks will now face hosts USA in the Cup semi-finals later on Sunday (23:44 SA time on Sunday night)

