Germany beat South Africa 7-2 in their first match of the second Summer Series in Hartleyvale, Cape Town on Sunday.

It was a tough day at the Summer Series office for the South Africans who showed some great promise, but in the end Germany were just too good.

Germany's Mats Grambusch scored the first goal of the match to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after the first quarter and the score-line stayed that way till halftime. The second 15 minutes of the match were a great quarter of hockey played by the home team.

Chances were created and only a brilliant save from German goalkeeper Mark Appel denied South Africa's Jethro Eustice a goal.

Five goals were scored in the third chukka. Germany took charge in the first few minutes after the halftime break with goals from Tom Grambusch and Grambusch, who got his second.

South Africa finally got on the scoreboard with a brilliant team goal scored by Bili Ntuli. Some great work was done by various players including Tyson Dlungwana who played with more and more confidence as the game progressed.

He worked hard at the back with experienced players Rhett Halkett and Eustice, who were probably SA's best players on the field.

After Timur Oruz scored his team's fourth goal, local boy Daayan Cassiem showed what a deadly combination speed, skill and confidence can be. He scored a brilliant individual goal after a great tackle to get possession, had only the goalkeeper to beat and he did it with ease.

In the final quarter Niklas Wellen, captain Christopher Rühr and Moritz Polk scored for Germany.

Two things that stood out from this match were how the local team struggled to handle the counter-attacking of the Germans and how some players waited for the ball rather than be pro-active about going after it.

South Africa's next game is on Monday (6pm) against England.

The rest of the Summer Series schedule: Monday @ 18:00 - South Africa v England; Wednesday @ 18:00 England v Germany; Thursday @ 18:00 - South Africa v Germany.