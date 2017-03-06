Zimbabwe: Zim Doctors Cite 'Huge Compromise' As Stoppage Ends - for Now

Zimbabwe's hospital doctors have announced an immediate end to their two-week strike over pay and conditions - but they're still not happy with what President Robert Mugabe's government has agreed to give them.

Announcing the "immediate suspension" of the strike, which has crippled major hospitals in the country, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said in a statement on Saturday: "The employer has failed to meet doctors' demands yet again but we make this huge compromise as a sign of our commitment to greater good."

Nurses, midwives and senior doctors had joined the strike, forcing the authorities to deploy army personnel.

The doctors were calling for an upward review of their on-call allowances, an assurance that all doctors would be employed post-internship (to allow them to be able to get their licenses) and permission to import cars duty-free.

None of these conditions appear to have been met in full, according to the association. In particular the monthly on-call payment has been raised by $72 to #360 but it still falls far short of the $720 total the doctors were demanding.

The doctors have hinted that they may go back on strike if no further progress is made on their demands.

Reads the statement: "The ball is now in the government's court to deliver on promises and improve doctors' conditions of service. ...We sincerely hope that the resumption of industrial action will not be necessary."

