analysis

On Sunday, after another week of high drama, apparent behind-the-scenes negotiations with service provider CPS, the resignation of her most senior official in the department, Zane Dangor, as well as Constitutional Court flip flops by Sassa, Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini called a press conference. This she did ostensibly to clear up doubts, to reassure the nation and set out what will happen after March 31 when the current illegal contract with CPS ends.

None of that happened. Instead, a defensive and rambling Dlamini, shielded by her spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant, blamed everyone else including the media and "people who want to impose themselves on us" for the crisis. Revealing just how much of a treacherous and high-risk game Dlamini has opted to play, the Minister of Defence also weighed in later, saying the state would deliver grants "no matter what it takes". By MARIANNE THAMM.

It was newly appointed Post Office CEO, Mark Barnes, presenting to Parliament's portfolio committee on telecommunications in April 2016, who suggested that government should stop doing business with banks as "the good old days of a government guarantee are over".

"We must keep the money in the fiscus," said Barnes, sounding like a modern-day...