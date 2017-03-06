6 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Social Grants - Reaching a Fresh New Incoherent Low - Bathabile Dlamini's Fact-Free Press Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On Sunday, after another week of high drama, apparent behind-the-scenes negotiations with service provider CPS, the resignation of her most senior official in the department, Zane Dangor, as well as Constitutional Court flip flops by Sassa, Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini called a press conference. This she did ostensibly to clear up doubts, to reassure the nation and set out what will happen after March 31 when the current illegal contract with CPS ends.

None of that happened. Instead, a defensive and rambling Dlamini, shielded by her spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant, blamed everyone else including the media and "people who want to impose themselves on us" for the crisis. Revealing just how much of a treacherous and high-risk game Dlamini has opted to play, the Minister of Defence also weighed in later, saying the state would deliver grants "no matter what it takes". By MARIANNE THAMM.

It was newly appointed Post Office CEO, Mark Barnes, presenting to Parliament's portfolio committee on telecommunications in April 2016, who suggested that government should stop doing business with banks as "the good old days of a government guarantee are over".

"We must keep the money in the fiscus," said Barnes, sounding like a modern-day...

South Africa

Local Poultry Industry 'Being Destroyed' by European Imports?

South Africa's chicken industry is being destroyed by a flood of cut-price exports from the European Union, claim local… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.