South Africa: Algorithms, Pensions and Desperation

analysis

Net1's Cash Paymaster Services built a breathtakingly complex and impressive ecosystem to enable pension payouts in a country with the uncommon challenges of poverty, illiteracy and spotty communication infrastructure. Then their contract was revoked. Now the government and the country has come crawling back. What's a poor Nasdaq-listed company to do?

Once upon a time I was very closely associated with a company that developed advanced technologies in the cryptographic-payments space. I was a shareholder and director of this company. Our major competitor at that time was Net1 (then called Aplitec), now at the centre of the pension grant debacle. Net1 eventually purchased our company.

So I know something about the technologies that underlie the payment of pensions, all the way down to algorithms that secure the authentication of recipients and the transactions that ping-pong through the various system modules.

So I say this with complete confidence - there is no chance that the department will find an alternative equivalent solution by April 1, 2017.

Or, more alarmingly, 2018, and probably even 2019.

No one in government seems to have understood that the technological and logistical system than enables this payout system is about as complex a project undertaking as...