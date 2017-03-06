6 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Kagame Addresses EALA Session in Kigali

By James Karuhanga

President Paul Kagame is Monday morning set to address a Special Sitting of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) as the Assembly starts a two-week session in Kigali.

This will be the Third Assembly's last sitting in Kigali as its term ends in June when a new Assembly [the Fourth Assembly] is expected to be ushered in.

Meanwhile, the East African Community (EAC) Gender Equality and Development Bill, 2016 is among the three key bills on the agenda as EALA holds its rotational two-week sitting.

The Bill makes provision for gender equality, protection and development in the six- nation Community.

The Fifth Meeting of the Fifth Session of the Third Assembly will also look at the EAC Polythene Materials Control Bill, 2016 and the EAC Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Bill, 2016.

The EAC Polythene Materials Control Bill, 2016, moved by MP Patricia Hajabakiga (Rwanda) - which was re-introduced during the August 2016 sitting in Arusha, Tanzania - aims at providing a legal framework for the preservation of a clean and healthy environment through the prohibition of manufacturing, sale, importation and use of polythene materials.

The other is the EAC Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Bill, 2016, which seeks to address provision of legal framework for matters relating to sexual and reproductive health, to protect children, adolescents and young children from sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation and to provide for assisted reproductive technology and for related matters.

