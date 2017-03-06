South Africa: Blues Loosie Luatua Cops Four-Week Ban

Blues flank Steven Luatua has received a four-week ban for committing a dangerous tackle in his side's Super Rugby loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton last Friday.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee accepted a guilty plea from Luatua for contravening Law 10.4(e) - dangerous tackling of an opponent , after he was red carded during the match.

Luatua has been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including Saturday April 1, 2017.

Luatua made contact with the neck area of Chiefs wing Tim Nanai-Williams shortly before half-time in the match.

The Chiefs, who led 15-9 at the time of the incident, went on to record a 41-26 victory .

The SANZAAR foul play review committee of Nigel Hampton (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the foul play review committee upheld the red-carding of the player under law 10.4(e) - dangerous tackling of an opponent.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's early admission of guilt and his remorse for his actions, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension by two weeks.

"The player is therefore suspended for four weeks, up to and including Saturday, April 1, 2017."

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

