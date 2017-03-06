South Africa: Four Rescued After Rising High Tide Traps Them

Four people were rescued after they were trapped on rocks by a rising high tide at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town on Saturday.

The four, aged 36, 26, 6 and 14, were taken into the care of paramedics on the scene and treated for shock.

They said that they had been caught by surprise by the rise in the tide.

"We got a call, and we were on scene in seven minutes, said Craig Lambinon of the Sea Rescue.

The Western Cape government health Emergency Medical Services rescue squad, ambulance and medical responses were activated following eye witness reports that three females and one male were trapped on the rocks below the promenade wall at the Sea Point Promenade.

An inflatable boat carrying off-duty National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew, who were at sea at the time, diverted to investigate.

"On arrival on the scene rescue resources found that there was about 10 minutes remaining before the rising high tide would engulf the rocks," said Lambinon.

Upon initial investigation, it appeared to the rescue crew as though rescue operations by boat from the sea side would not be possible, however, rescue operations were successful.

"Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, using ladders and ropes, swiftly deployed their rescue divers over the wall of the promenade and they were able to bring all 4 people to safety up the promenade wall,"Lambinon said.

The four were released uninjured.

Source: News24