Uganda: Water Shortage Hits Gulu Municipality

Gulu — Gulu Municipality residents are facing severe water shortage following inadequate supplies by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to its 6,000 customers.

The situation has been worsened by a significant reduction in the water levels at Oyitino 1 dam.

For the past five days, taps within the four divisions of Laroo, Pece, Bardege and Laroo have run dry and long queues of jerrycans have been visible at various boreholes and wells as residents struggle to get water.

Prices for water have shot up at various points in the municipality with a jerrycan costing between Shs200 and Shs300, and between Shs500 and Shs700 at boreholes.

Mr Stephen Gang, the NWSC Gulu area manager, confirmed to Daily Monitor in an interview on Sunday that water supply has reduced drastically due to the ever reducing water levels at Oyitino 1 dam and Oyitino 2 dam.

He said water supply has also been affected by the fluctuating electricity in the district arguing that they lack capacity to run the generator for supplying water throughout the day.

According to Mr Gang, currently the water levels at Oyitino dam have lowered to 1 metre down from 4.5 metres.

He also noted that supply of water has reduced from 4,500 cubic metres in the past one month to only 1,800 cubic metres. "Despite the low water levels, we are trying our best to ration water to our clients. We are constructing a pump house in the villages of Mican and Onang both in Bardege and Layibi divisions respectively to boost supply of water," Mr Gang said.

Mr Gang said their target at the moment is to ensure that every family gets at least 20 litres of water a day as they ration water during this dry spell.

Residents speak out

Ms Suzan Akot, a resident of pece vanguard in Pece Division, said there are restriction at private water points, which open at 5am and close at 7pm forcing them to stay at the water point the whole day.

"I came here at dawn but up to now I have failed to get a jerrycan of water yet I have domestic work to do at home," Ms Akot told Daily Monitor in an interview at the weekend.

Ms Grace Anena, a resident of Kasubi Goans quarters in Bardege Division, said she has failed to get water for the past two days due to the long queues at water points in the area.

"I have always been coming at 6am but I spend the whole day without getting water because people are too many," Ms Anena said.