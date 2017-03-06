Uganda: Fast Tracking Uganda's Oil

analysis

Government, oil companies finally appear to be chasing some useful deadlines

Uganda's oil sector might look dull and inactive to the uninformed eye but in reality it is now a bee-hive of activities with tight deadlines to be met. At least six major oil-related engineering projects are rolling concurrently at fast pace and major project milestones are now set for March, August, and December with numerous small deadlines thrown in.

In fact, the work is so tight that questions are now being asked about whether the government, after lying in slumber for many years, has not become too idealistic in its pursuit of first oil.

That is the fear that the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Irene Muloni, sought to put an end to during a recent signing of yet another major milestone; the start of the basic designing stage for the Central Processing Facilities (CPF) in two oilfields, mainly in western Uganda, technically called the Front-End Engineering Design [FEED] .

During the FEED launch on Feb. 14 in Kampala, Muloni said both the government and the oil companies are in "fast-track mode" to deliver oil to Ugandans in 2020.

"All parties to the project-- the government and the Lake Albert upstream partners-- are fully committed and focused to meet the target of first oil by the end of 2020 and are working very closely together to achieve it," she said.

The FEED study will determine the scope, cost, and scheduled estimates that the oil companies will base on to make their Final Investment Decision (FID) sometime in December - another major deadline.

Normally, the FEED should lead to another major design stage called the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of the project. This time, however, the government and oil companies are combining the FEED and EPC into a single project to speed up things.

The FEED and EPC usually take two to three years to complete and the FID one year after that but it looks like the government and its partners are determined to squeeze all those activies into just one year.

Major projects underway

Significantly, the oilfields FEED launch happened just five weeks after the FEED study for the crude oil export pipeline from Uganda's oilfields to the Tanzanian port of Tanga got underway on Jan.9.

Officials from the governments of Uganda, Tanzania and the three oil firms jointly launched the FEED study for Uganda's 1450km-long crude oil pipeline being done by the US-based Gulf Interstate Engineering (GIE) at a cost of $11.5m. The study completion deadline is August.

Concurrent with the FEED studies, are the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Land acquisition and Resettlement Planning (LARP) studies.

The two oilfields under development are EA1 at the northern tip of Lake Albert within Murchison Falls National Park and EA2 which is to the east of Lake Albert in Buliisa District. Both oilfields are now operated by the French oil major subsidiary, Total E&P Uganda.

The FEED studies are being done by three companies at a cost of $2.5 million each. The companies are Fluor, a French firm which is partnering with the China Petroleum Engineering Construction Corporation (CPECC), Technip, another French firm, and Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I) based in the United States of America.

The three companies are expected to produce designs for facilities that will process about 200,000 barrels of oil at a Central Processing Facility (CPF).

A CPF refers to a unit where crude oil is first stored for stabilisation and treatment before being fed into either the refinery or crude oil export pipeline. Under this facility, crude oil from underground the oil field is moved to the processing component where the oil, gas, water and well fluids are separated. It also has production pipelines which are used to transport the already produced oil and gas. From the CPF, the oil is either sent to a refinery or a crude export pipeline.

This CPF is expected to be built on a clearing measuring 1.5km by 2km in Buliisa District. A second CPF is also expected to be established in the EA-3 Kingfisher area and will be much smaller, with a capacity to process just 30,000bpd. The studies will also include design studies for feeder pipelines that will evacuate crude oil from Kingfisher which is found in Kaiso Tonya and nearby oil wells to the planned CPF in Hoima District.

A fast-tracking mechanism has been embedded even within the FEED stage. Adewale Fayemi, the General Manager of Total E&P Uganda who spoke throughout the signing ceremony on behalf of the joint venture partners said the contracts of the three firms are under a "competitive FEED".

"As the contractual strategy chosen is a competitive FEED, after six months of initial design, the two best performing companies on the FEED contract shall be invited to compete for EPC."

Adewale said at the end of the year, the joint venture oil company partners should be in position to say, "We have a contractor that is going to execute the design for the CPF."

He said the three companies would have to incorporate the Engineering Procuring & Construction (EPC) in their studies to kill two birds with one stone.

"We will get more than FEED because we intend to get the company that will execute the EPC contract to be chosen among these three companies," he said.

He said up to 36 well pads and about 400 oil wells are expected to be drilled, and trunk lines measuring a total of 200 km from the well pads onto the CPF are expected to be set up.

Adewale said all the companies boast of invaluable experience in the design and construction of remote onshore projects elsewhere in the world, and are bringing different engineering design philosophies and expertise for the benefit of the project.

Refinery still a headache

But even as work appears to be moving at fast pace on the export pipeline side of the project, doubts persists about President Yoweri Museveni's pet project; the construction of Uganda's own oil refinery.

Muloni insists the government is determined to execute this project. She says following the withdrawal of the Russian consortium, Rostec Global Resources, up to 40 companies have expressed interest in partnering with the government to build the $ 4 billion refinery. And out of those, "the government technical team picked, engaged, and assessed eight companies".

Out of these eight, a government team is expected to recommend three where due diligence will further be done and out of these, the government will engage and negotiate with the best.

"We are fast-tracking the refinery and hopefully there will be a launch of the FEED for the refinery soon so that these projects move on concurrently to enable us achieve first oil in 2020," she said.

"By end of March, the government will have identified a lead investor for the refinery," she said.

Muloni also said the government is investing in infrastructure necessary to support the various activities to ensure the refinery, pipeline and other upstream facilities are in place before 2020.

Muloni said the government and oil company partners have decided on the routes and roads that will be used to bring in the equipment.

She said the government plans to improve upon 11 roads stretching a total of about 600km and two key bridges within the Albertine region have been chosen and work is already going on.

The government is also collaborating with its counterparts in Nairobi and Dar es Salam to ensure that the equipment comes in unhindered.

But despite Muloni talking up her plans, finding investors for the 30,000 barrels-per-day Greenfield refinery which is the flagship project for Uganda's oil remains a big headache for the country.

Experts in the oil and gas sector say worldwide, refineries are typically developed and owned by independent refiners who include private equity or other financial institutions like the Russians the Uganda government had got in February, 2015.

These private investors essentially provide technology and management while the government provides guarantees and incentives to private investors if profitability is marginal.

Fred Muhumuza, a development economist told The Independent on Feb.24 that the question of the feasibility of the Ugandan refinery returns could be the reason why Uganda seems to be struggling to find a serious refinery investor.

He says, with the hindsight of previous negotiations, it seems the government is not on the same page as the private investors.

"We may politically prefer to add value when the economic rationale does not add up," Muhumuza said.

"There have been studies done showing how producing oil within the country's borders is profitable but these are reports which have essentially been done by consultants hired by the government."

Muhumuza says these are the same reports shared with the potential investors who have at times queried the assumptions that were advanced by the consultants.

"Are we seeing the same things as the potential investors?"

"The refinery builders are probably looking at 25 years ahead but in an economy that has struggled to recover in the past eight years, it is difficult to see what would make it recover in the next three years."

So is the government's wish of seeing first oil by the end of 2020 still feasible?

Muhumuza does not think so.

He says the government might want to get back to reality because 2020 is too close when you have not put in place the required infrastructure; like roads that would facilitate the construction of the refinery.

Muhumuza says the government could have allocated money for the "oil roads" but what matters next is how the management of the processes that are needed to be in place before construction of the roads are done (contracting, designing the roads, access to land for the roads) will be handled.

"It is important the government moves its politics closer to reality," Muhumuza told The Independent.

"Until the government becomes realistic, that is when the private sector partners will take them seriously."

Muhumuza says the prospective investors want to see firmed up agreements, they want to see the government agenda, and they want to see the government's decision but none of this has been happening in the last ten years.

"If you look at the physical infrastructure that needs to be done, the timeline is quite unrealistic," he says, "These are physical projects with well-known gestation periods and you cannot wish them away; the infrastructure must be in place."

