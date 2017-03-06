5 March 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 3 Companies Get Nyimba Limestone Mining Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judith Namutowe

THREE companies have been awarded prospecting rights for limestone in Nyimba District of Eastern province.

GTJ Limited working with the Zambia Consolidated Mines Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH), Vikram Investment and Zawari Natural Resources Limited are the entities that have been given the rights.

Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda said this in an interview in Lusaka at the weekend.

"Government has given three companies prospecting rights for limestone in Nyimba District. Of the three companies, GJT Limited has made progress," Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said the objective of prospecting rights was to establish the quality of limestone and amount available in the area and also determine how long it could be mined.

He said once that has been determined, the investor would then present an application and mining plan to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development.

The Permanent Secretary explained that once all the necessary documentation have been approved, the investor would then start producing lime for cement production and quick lime used in the agriculture sector.

Mr Chanda said once this was established, it would contribute significantly to employment creation.

"This will also depress further cement prices as there will be more players on the market and contribute to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," he said.

Zambia

Govt Completes Solar Power Deal

THE Zambian Government and a France-based firm, Neoen S.A.S, the preferred bidder under the Scaling-Up Solar Project,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.