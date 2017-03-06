Zambia: 3 Companies Get Nyimba Limestone Mining Rights

THREE companies have been awarded prospecting rights for limestone in Nyimba District of Eastern province.

GTJ Limited working with the Zambia Consolidated Mines Investment Holding (ZCCM-IH), Vikram Investment and Zawari Natural Resources Limited are the entities that have been given the rights.

Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda said this in an interview in Lusaka at the weekend.

"Government has given three companies prospecting rights for limestone in Nyimba District. Of the three companies, GJT Limited has made progress," Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said the objective of prospecting rights was to establish the quality of limestone and amount available in the area and also determine how long it could be mined.

He said once that has been determined, the investor would then present an application and mining plan to the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development.

The Permanent Secretary explained that once all the necessary documentation have been approved, the investor would then start producing lime for cement production and quick lime used in the agriculture sector.

Mr Chanda said once this was established, it would contribute significantly to employment creation.

"This will also depress further cement prices as there will be more players on the market and contribute to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," he said.