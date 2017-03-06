Angola: Cuanza Norte - Governor Announces New Energy Projects for Province

Ndalatando — The governor of the northern Cuanza Norte province, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos, announced last weekend that the municipal headquarters of Lucala, Samba Cajú and Ambaca will have this year a new public lighting system.

The governor, who is also the first provincial secretary of MPLA, said so during a meeting with the militants of his party, in the town of Lucala.

For that purpose, he said, the provincial government hired a company that surveyed the actual situation of the public lighting systems in these villages, with 50 percent of the total cost of the works already paid, set to start soon.

Without disclosing the technical details of the project, its scope and budget, the governor said that the installation of such public lighting systems in these municipalities will change the paradigm of the people's lives and the consequent decrease the juvenile delinquency.

On the other hand, he also announced the recovery, soon, of the water treatment system at the abstraction and distribution station to the village of Lucala, currently consumed grossly by the population, due to the damage registered in this infrastructure.

José Maria Ferraz dos Santos said that special attention will also be given to these localities in the area of health, with a view to creating better conditions for medical and medicinal assistance to the population.