Angola: Malanje - Farmers to Benefit From Subsidized Fuel

Cacuso — The Angolan government will subsidize fuels for domestic producers in the near future, with a view to encouraging them to increase production levels, towards diversification of the economy.

This was ensured by the Secretary of State for Internal Trade Jaime Fortunato, on the fringes of his two-day working visit to Malanje, aimed at checking the volume of production of the agricultural agents of the province, as well as analyze the support that they may benefit from the government.

The official said that the government's intention is to increase the national production volume and substantially reduce the imports of products from the basic food basket, but for this it is urgent to initially survey their production capacity.

There has been a limitation in agricultural production due to the high cost of the raw material, which also forces the prices of sale of the field products and one way to overcome it is to guarantee fuels to stimulate the agricultural mechanization, he said.

Jaime Fortunato stated that government has been working hard to reduce the import of agricultural products, but for this to happen in a pragmatic and sustained way, it is necessary to materialize robust strategies that are based on the perception of the national productive reality and the subsidization of fuels is a right measure.

In turn, the national director of rural trade and entrepreneurship, Estêvão Chaves, said that the Ministry of Trade is restructuring the PAPAGRO (Agricultural Products Acquisition Programme), inserting entrepreneurs in the purchase of peasant's products for later sale to big shops of the country.