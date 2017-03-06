6 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malanje - Farmers to Benefit From Subsidized Fuel

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cacuso — The Angolan government will subsidize fuels for domestic producers in the near future, with a view to encouraging them to increase production levels, towards diversification of the economy.

This was ensured by the Secretary of State for Internal Trade Jaime Fortunato, on the fringes of his two-day working visit to Malanje, aimed at checking the volume of production of the agricultural agents of the province, as well as analyze the support that they may benefit from the government.

The official said that the government's intention is to increase the national production volume and substantially reduce the imports of products from the basic food basket, but for this it is urgent to initially survey their production capacity.

There has been a limitation in agricultural production due to the high cost of the raw material, which also forces the prices of sale of the field products and one way to overcome it is to guarantee fuels to stimulate the agricultural mechanization, he said.

Jaime Fortunato stated that government has been working hard to reduce the import of agricultural products, but for this to happen in a pragmatic and sustained way, it is necessary to materialize robust strategies that are based on the perception of the national productive reality and the subsidization of fuels is a right measure.

In turn, the national director of rural trade and entrepreneurship, Estêvão Chaves, said that the Ministry of Trade is restructuring the PAPAGRO (Agricultural Products Acquisition Programme), inserting entrepreneurs in the purchase of peasant's products for later sale to big shops of the country.

Angola

Police Dogs Maul Protesters

SCORES have been severely injured as Angolan police unleash crackdowns on protestors demanding credible elections set… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.