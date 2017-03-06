6 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Court Drops Charges Against Lissu, Police Re-Arrest Him

By Faustine Kapama

The police in Dar es Salaam today arrested Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu after attending one of his seditious cases pending before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the city.

His arrest was affected few minutes after Principal Resident Magistrate's Huruma Shaidi had set him free of charges he is accused of uttering seditious words during election campaign at Dimani Constituency in Zanzibar recently.

The magistrate took such position after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped the charge Lissu was facing by entering nolle prosequi statement in favour of the MP, who is also the Chief Whip of opposition camp in Parliament.

Tundu Lissu was taken to the Central Police for questioning on crimes which have not been established yet.

