Tanzania: Toto Intensify Run for Premier League Stay

MWANZA based Toto African head coach Fulgence Novatus has said his sole aim was to make sure his team work very hard so as to win the six remaining matches of the Mainland Premier League.

Speaking after their 2-0 victory over their neighbours Mbao FC, the coach began by saluting his players for the good job.

The coach added that win has helped the team to temporarily shrug off relegation threat. Adding, he said they intended to win all remaining matches to ensure they stay in the Premier League. Toto African goals were netted by Hamim Abdul in the 27th minute and Hussein Seleman in the injury time.

"My players played good game right from the start. They correctly followed instructions I was giving them. It was my first victory with Toto African in the league," he said.

The former Singida United, Alliance, Stand United, Kimondo and Misuna Stand coach, said however, his players missed various chances, which could have earned them win by a bigger margin. The coach promised to rectify his players' mistakes before their next league match.

Toto Africans are still languishing in the drop zone sitting fourth bottom with twenty-five points after twenty two outings. They have won six games, drew seven matches and lost twelve matches. They managed to score 16 goals and netted 23. Mbao FC are placed eleventh with twenty-seven points after 24 outings.

Mbao FC have netted twenty-four goals and conceded thirty goals, they have lost eleven matches and won six matches and drew seven games.

Mbao FC head coach Etienne Ndairagije said his players played well in all 90 minutes, but poor marksmanship cost them dearly after missing most of the chances they cleared.

"Our opponents today played better than us, they were strong from the first half and they played an attacking game," he said.